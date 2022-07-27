National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 197 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,046 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,520,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,873,868,000 after buying an additional 264,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,623,000 after buying an additional 280,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,343,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,732,000 after buying an additional 188,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $448,422,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,086,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,884,000 after buying an additional 23,423 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.30.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $170.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 63.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.34 and its 200 day moving average is $152.19.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $6,669,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,462,646.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $37,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,295.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $6,669,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,462,646.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 434,534 shares of company stock valued at $66,852,940. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

