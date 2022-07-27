National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 42 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $241.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.15. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.11.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

