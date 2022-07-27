National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 446 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.72. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.12 and a 1-year high of $52.66.

