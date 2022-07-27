National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

TPL stock opened at $1,773.36 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $946.29 and a twelve month high of $1,818.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,578.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,368.73.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.82 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $147.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 62.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $23.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $92.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

