National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.38. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $39.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.