National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.38. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $39.91.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF)
- 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.