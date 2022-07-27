National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $261,677.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,641 shares in the company, valued at $17,648,610.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $65.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.04. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.77 and a beta of 2.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -241.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.36.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

