National Asset Management Inc. Buys 896 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,119,000 after acquiring an additional 429,103 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,419,736,000 after purchasing an additional 198,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,914,000 after purchasing an additional 83,528 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,754,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,560,000 after purchasing an additional 149,845 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,588,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,169,000 after purchasing an additional 171,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $115.06 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.43 and a 52-week high of $203.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

