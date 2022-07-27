National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $72.63 on Wednesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $55.54 and a 1 year high of $101.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.49.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

