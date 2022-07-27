National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 target price on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.35.

ROK opened at $219.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

