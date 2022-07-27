National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,258 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in PDC Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,074 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

PDC Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $68,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,088,224.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $68,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,088,224.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $123,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,201 shares in the company, valued at $24,010,231.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,038 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,386 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 2.73. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $89.22.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

PDC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

