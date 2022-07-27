National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 8,075 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 22,148 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in HP by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 10,785 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,410. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Stock Down 2.0 %

HPQ stock opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.14.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HPQ. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.69.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

