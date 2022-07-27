National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Sanofi by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,981,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,878,000 after acquiring an additional 75,166 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sanofi by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €118.00 ($120.41) to €119.00 ($121.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($123.47) to €127.00 ($129.59) in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Sanofi stock opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.20.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 25.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

