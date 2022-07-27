National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 113.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,831,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,035,102.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Harvey M. Schwartz acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 229,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,831,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,035,102.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 257,753 shares of company stock worth $1,561,711. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

