National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,977,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $639,597,000 after purchasing an additional 483,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,758,090,000 after purchasing an additional 399,872 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,508,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $487,183,000 after purchasing an additional 285,615 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $117.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.37 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

