National Asset Management Inc. Has $577,000 Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,753 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 27,575 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $662,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

DVN stock opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.49.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,388 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.24.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

