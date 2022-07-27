National Asset Management Inc. Has $599,000 Stock Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,976 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000.
Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
PWZ stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.56. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $28.35.
