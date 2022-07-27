National Asset Management Inc. Has $679,000 Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 176.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 34,451 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LW opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $76.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 61.64%.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

