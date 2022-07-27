National Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 963,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,347,000 after acquiring an additional 177,127 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,488,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 636,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 150,102 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 544,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,275,000 after purchasing an additional 124,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,206,000 after purchasing an additional 25,289 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $36.24.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.