National Asset Management Inc. Invests $614,000 in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 26,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $189.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,937,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 422,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,164,765.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 83,734 shares of company stock worth $14,792,435 over the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $238.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.40.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $148.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.61. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.26 and a 1-year high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $6.45. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 39.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

