National Asset Management Inc. Invests $648,000 in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter worth about $471,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 8.6% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 14.6% in the first quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 50.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,663,000 after buying an additional 28,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WIRE. StockNews.com upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Encore Wire Trading Up 10.6 %

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $122.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.98. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $69.80 and a 12-month high of $151.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $5.57. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 52.38% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $838.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

Encore Wire Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.