National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,563 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.78 and a one year high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.32.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.42.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

