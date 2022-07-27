National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 23,621 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,105,483,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $601,108,000 after purchasing an additional 28,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,297,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $508,057,000 after acquiring an additional 65,963 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,219,838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $477,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $393,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $283.41 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.61.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

