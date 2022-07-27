National Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,350,000 after buying an additional 588,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 315.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after buying an additional 1,736,888 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Chemours by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,977,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,370,000 after buying an additional 321,627 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemours by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,690,000 after buying an additional 408,007 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemours by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,397,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $965,169.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,246.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $807,201.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,543,375.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $965,169.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,246.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,280 shares of company stock worth $11,989,133 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chemours to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.75. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a return on equity of 76.47% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

