National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,715 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 130.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 244,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,664,000 after purchasing an additional 94,676 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,700,000 after purchasing an additional 43,513 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,737,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 563.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after buying an additional 38,955 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $166.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.58 and a 200-day moving average of $184.78. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $141.26 and a one year high of $250.82.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

