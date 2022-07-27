National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 395 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of IEP opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.93. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.40%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -459.77%.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.