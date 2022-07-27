National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,047 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 131.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 489.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 69,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 57,878 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,435,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Affirm by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Affirm to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.44.

AFRM opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 3.16. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.06.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

