National Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1,756.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.13.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VMC opened at $156.21 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.36.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

