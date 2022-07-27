National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 106.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.69. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

