National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BR stock opened at $154.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.28. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.40 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

