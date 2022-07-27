National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,043 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $890,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 26,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

XEL opened at $70.21 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.63. The company has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.63.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

