National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,968 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,656,789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $208,159,000 after buying an additional 238,073 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,991,422 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $156,028,000 after buying an additional 170,605 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,483,322 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $116,218,000 after buying an additional 208,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,588 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $118,146,000 after buying an additional 98,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 997,423 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $78,148,000 after buying an additional 66,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 1.6 %

LPX stock opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 5.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.