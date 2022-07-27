National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,121 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 102,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,260,000 after purchasing an additional 48,216 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average of $72.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

