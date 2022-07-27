National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,548 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

USRT stock opened at $55.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average is $59.81. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $68.08.

