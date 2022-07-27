National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,729 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $98.94 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $114.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.05 and a 200-day moving average of $103.67.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

