National Asset Management Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.70.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $131.10 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.37.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

