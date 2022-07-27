National Asset Management Inc. Sells 206 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $279.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $251.96 and a 1-year high of $322.92.

