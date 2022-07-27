National Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,859 Shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of SPDR Global Dow ETF worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGT opened at $96.70 on Wednesday. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a twelve month low of $91.64 and a twelve month high of $118.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.25.

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

