National Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,991 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,656 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,811,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,005,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,918,000. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at $13,559,594.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 338,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,938,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 370,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,844,356.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNAP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Snap from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Snap from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Snap from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

