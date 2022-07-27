National Asset Management Inc. Sells 428 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,172,000 after purchasing an additional 233,867 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 176,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 61,721 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 123,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 101,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 19,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PBW stock opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average of $54.78. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $96.48.

