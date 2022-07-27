National Asset Management Inc. Sells 490 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,378,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,599,000 after purchasing an additional 221,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 806,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,556,000 after purchasing an additional 183,810 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,974,000 after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 259,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after acquiring an additional 46,383 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 235,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 83,712 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $1,762,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,767 shares in the company, valued at $25,090,671.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 138,000 shares of company stock worth $5,566,000 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.14 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average of $43.35.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 48.79%. The company’s revenue was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

