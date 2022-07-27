National Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,278 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,278 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 181,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,745,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGR opened at $112.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.19 and its 200 day moving average is $111.63. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $122.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 80.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

