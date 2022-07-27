National Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,394 Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIK. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $3.56.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

