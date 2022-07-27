National Asset Management Inc. Sells 721,219 Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 721,219 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAX. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6,849.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

FAX stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $4.39.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

