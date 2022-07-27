National Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000.

IXJ stock opened at $83.16 on Wednesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.33 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.72.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

