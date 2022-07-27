National Bank Financial Weighs in on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Fairfax Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $32.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $31.55. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $76.82 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $22.28 EPS.

FFH has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$675.00 to C$750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$820.00 to C$845.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$855.00.

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$685.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$676.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$656.35. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of C$493.00 and a 52 week high of C$716.59. The stock has a market cap of C$18.10 billion and a PE ratio of 5.43.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($3.86) by C$9.55. The business had revenue of C$7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.48 billion.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

