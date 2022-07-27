National Express Group (LON:NEX) Price Target Cut to GBX 240

National Express Group (LON:NEX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.61) to GBX 240 ($2.89) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.00% from the stock’s previous close.

National Express Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NEX opened at GBX 179.10 ($2.16) on Monday. National Express Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 167.10 ($2.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 288 ($3.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 215.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 234.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Davies acquired 15,000 shares of National Express Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £30,750 ($37,048.19). In other National Express Group news, insider Chris Davies acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £30,750 ($37,048.19). Also, insider John Armitt sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.77), for a total transaction of £12,919.10 ($15,565.18).

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

