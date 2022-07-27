National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY22 guidance at $2.80-$2.85 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE NSA opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.78. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 72.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NSA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.