nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of nCino by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 0.3% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 148,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $2,182,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,404 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,637.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $2,182,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,404 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,637.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 4,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $146,507.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,758.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,055 shares of company stock worth $5,419,491 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCNO. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.44.

NCNO opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.05. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $79.43.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

