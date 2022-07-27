Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,510 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Neogen by 372.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NEOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neogen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Neogen in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Neogen Trading Up 4.5 %
Neogen Company Profile
Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neogen (NEOG)
- 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.