Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,510 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Neogen by 372.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NEOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neogen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Neogen in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.92. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

