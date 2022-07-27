Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nevro from $74.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Activity at Nevro

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,907. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nevro

Nevro Stock Down 0.3 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 29.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 49.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 476.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Nevro by 6.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro stock opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 5.68. Nevro has a 1-year low of $39.41 and a 1-year high of $157.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.02% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

